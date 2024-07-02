Meta says it'll stop slapping "Made with AI" labels on your Facebook, Instagram posts

The "Made with AI" label is now changed to "AI info" to avoid confusion.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re chronically online on Facebook and Instagram, chances are you may have seen the “Made with AI” label on several posts, even on those that weren’t even made by AI to begin with. Of course, complaints are flying left and right, even from photographers whose images were mistakenly taken for an AI.

And now, Meta, the parent company behind these social media platforms, said that they’re changing the “Made with AI” label into “AI info” instead, following complaints. Once clicked, it’ll then open up more information about the use of AI in image retouching or generation.

“Like others across the industry, we’ve found that our labels based on these indicators weren’t always aligned with people’s expectations and didn’t always provide enough context,” Meta confesses.

Photography-centric publication PetaPixel once tested the label by using Adobe Photoshop’s Generative Fill tool to remove a speck from a photo and found that Instagram automatically tagged the image as AI-generated despite minimal editing.

“Our “Made with AI” labels on AI-generated video, audio and images will be based on our detection of industry-shared signals of AI images or people self-disclosing that they’re uploading AI-generated content. We already add “Imagined with AI” to photorealistic images created using our Meta AI feature,” Meta said in the update announcing the “Made with AI” label at that time.

While Meta itself is not a part of the C2PA, a collective effort to give AI-generated or AI-retouched images a digital certificate. This digital fingerprint for photos, videos, and other online content shows who made it, when it was made, and any changes that were made to it.

The C2PA was founded by Microsoft and Adobe, with current members including Google, Sony, Truepic, Intel, and more. Microsoft-backed AI company OpenAI has also joined the group as a steering committee member.