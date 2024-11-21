Meta makes your Facebook Messenger video calls even prettier with AI background

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Meta is bringing AI-generated background for your Facebook Messenger video calls, making the interaction even more attractive just like on Microsoft Teams.

The Facebook parent company announces that the new AI-generated background feature for Messenger video calls is powered by Meta AI, its AI chatbot that’s available across other platforms like Instagram & WhatsApp. Meta AI is also now available on Ray-Ban Meta glasses for users across Europe.

“Around the world, people collectively spend over 7 billion minutes on calls across Facebook and Messenger every day, and we’re constantly working on new ways to enhance the experience,” says Meta.

The tech giant said that it’s also bringing HD video calls, background noise suppression, and voice isolation to Messenger calls. And, with this update, you can also leave audio and video messages for unanswered calls & make hands-free calls and messaging via Siri for iPhone users.

HD video calls will be enabled by default on Wi-Fi, with an option to activate it for cellular data.

Last month, reports surfaced that Meta has reportedly been developing its own AI search engine to reduce its reliance on Bing and Google. The company has introduced new web crawling bots, Meta-ExternalAgent and Meta-ExternalFetcher, to gather data for AI training, potentially bypassing content-blocking protocols.

The search engine could challenge competitors like OpenAI and Apple, who are also exploring their own search engines.

Meta has also expanded the availability of its Meta AI chatbot to more countries. Last month, it rolled out to six additional countries, including Brazil, the UK, and the Philippines. This rollout is part of a broader plan to make the AI assistant available in 43 countries and support over a dozen languages by the end of the release cycle.