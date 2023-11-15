Microsoft Teams to get AI-powered voice isolation and generative background effects

At Ignite 2023, Microsoft announced two new AI-powered features to make your meeting experience better.

Microsoft Teams already has a noise cancellation feature that can ignore the background noise during calls. Now, Microsoft is adding a new feature called Voice isolation in Teams meetings and calls. This new AI-driven feature is an advanced noise suppression capability that leverages your voice profiles and suppresses other people’s voices in the background during a Teams meeting or call. In the existing capability, Teams would allow any human voice, it will only filter out other background noise. But this new Voice isolation feature in Teams will recognize an individual’s voice and filter only their voice in Teams meetings and calls. This new Voice isolation feature in Teams rollout has begun and will be generally available in early 2024.

Microsoft Teams allows users to customize their background during video calls. Today, Microsoft announced a new feature through which meeting participants can use generative background effects in Teams. With the new Decorate your background feature, Teams users can use the power of AI to generate a background that decorates and enhances their real-world room. For example, they can clean up clutter, add plants to a wall and more. Decorate your background feature will be available early next year for Teams Premium users.