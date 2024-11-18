Meta AI is finally coming to Ray-Ban Meta glasses in Europe but its visual context feature is still limited

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Meta AI, the Facebook parent company’s AI chatbot, is coming to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses for folks in Europe.

The tech giant announces that it’s beginning the feature’s rollout for users in France, Italy, Ireland, and Spain, allowing users to interact with Meta AI hands-free in French, Italian, Spanish, or English.

That said, you can now ask general questions and receive real-time answers, although features involving visual context, such as identifying landmarks, remain limited to the US, Canada, and Australia for now.

Meta has now promised to expand these features to additional countries in the future as it works to align with Europe’s regulatory standards, particularly the EU AI Act—a framework for regulating AI technologies based on risk levels that came into effect in August 2024. Compliance deadlines are staggered through 2027.

“Since we launched in September 2023, we have been diligently working to ensure that Ray-Ban Meta glasses comply with Europe’s complex regulatory system,” the Facebook parent company says.

Last year, Meta introduced its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with built-in AI capabilities in select regions, marking its first step toward integrating generative AI into wearable tech. Launched during the Meta Connect event last year, the Llama-powered Meta AI chatbot is now accessible in apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses have a price tag of around $429. That’s still pretty reasonable, especially with AI and other smarts that come with it. But, if you’re on the lookout for something cheaper, Xiaomi may be reportedly entering the smart glasses market with AI-enabled specs expected to launch in Q2 2025, potentially at the Mi Fan Festival in April.

According to the Chinese publication 36KR, these glasses aim to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses by offering similar features, including cameras, built-in speakers, and Xiaomi’s AI integration, but at a lower price point.