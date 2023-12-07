Meta launches Purple Llama; open trust and safety tools for responsible deployment of AI

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Meta AI has announced the launch of Purple Llama, an initiative to promote responsible development and use of generative AI models. This project addresses the growing popularity of open-source AI models, with over 100 million downloads of Llama models alone.

Purple Llama takes inspiration from the cybersecurity concept of “purple teaming,” combining offensive and defensive approaches to risk mitigation. It offers tools and evaluations for two key areas: cybersecurity and input/output safeguards.

When it comes to LLM cybersecurity risk, it’s important to have a way to quantify the risk of someone hacking into an AI model. Metrics can help with this by providing a score that indicates the likelihood of a successful hack. Additionally, developers can use tools to evaluate the frequency of insecure code suggestions. This can help identify and fix problems in their AI models that hackers could exploit.

Tools are available to protect against the malicious use of AI models. These tools can help prevent hackers from stealing or using data to spread fake news. Organizations can implement these tools to safeguard their AI models and prevent them from being used for nefarious purposes.

Secondly, what are Input/Output Safeguards?

Input/Output (I/O) safeguards are security measures implemented to protect data from unauthorized access, manipulation, or disclosure at the point of entry and exit from a system.

Purple Llama is currently working on a few things. One of those is Llama Guard, which is an open-source tool aimed at helping developers identify and avoid creating harmful content. Additionally, they have created content filtering guidelines that developers can follow to ensure that their AI models don’t generate harmful content.

Meta has revealed that they are committed to an open ecosystem for AI development, which means they want to make it easy for anyone to develop and use AI models. They are working with several partners on this project, including AI Alliance, AMD, Google Cloud, Hugging Face (recently exposed Meta AI tokens), IBM, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.