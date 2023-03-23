Meta introduces new WhatsApp for Windows with better speeds, improved calling, and more

Meta has announced a “new WhatsApp for Windows” to improve the app experience on the desktop operating system. The social media giant has highlighted that the new WhatsApp will load faster than before, meaning users can open the app almost instantly. The interface of the “new WhatsApp” is now similar to that of the app’s mobile version.

Moreover, the company highlighted an improved calling on the instant chat messenger. The “new WhatsApp” on Windows can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. Meta has said that it will continue to work on increasing the limits from 32 to a higher number to help you always stay connected with friends, family, and coworkers. The increase in limits will likely be available through future app updates.

Not only did the company introduce better speeds and improvements to calling on WhatsApp for Windows, but it also improved device linking and better syncing across multiple devices. In its official blog post, Meta also highlighted that WhatsApp for Windows offers a fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience, just like on any other platform.

Besides overhauling the WhatsApp Windows experience, Meta is working to bring more new features to other platforms, including Mac and Android tablets. The social media giant recently introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets and Mac computers. The company is still working on increasing the number of devices that support WhatsApp.

In related news, Meta recently announced some noteworthy new features for WhatsApp group chats, including giving admins the power to decide who can and cannot join. It also doubled the group size from 512 to 1,024.

You can download the “new WhatsApp” for Windows from Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can open the Microsoft Store on your PC and search for the app to install.