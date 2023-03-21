Meta announces new features for WhatsApp group chats

Meta is hard at work adding new features to all its apps and services, including WhatsApp. The social media giant has recently announced a couple of new functionalities for WhatsApp group chats. The new features will benefit both group admins and group participants.

New controls for WhatsApp group admins include more privacy, which means admins now decide who can join a group. When group admins share a group invite link, they can control who can come and who can not enter the group. Meta recently doubled the group size to 1,024 from 512.

Another new feature Meta announced for WhatsApp is the ability to search a contact name to see the groups that you are both in. It will be useful if you and the contact both are in the same Community. You can search in the Community to know which groups you have in common with someone. In WhatsApp Community, you can have up to 50 groups, and up to 5,000 members can be added.

In an official blog post, Meta announced that the above-mentioned new features would start rolling out globally over the coming weeks. Since these are significant changes, Meta will make them available via app updates. Also, all these changes will be available on WhatsApp across all platforms, including Android, iOS, desktop, and the web.

Meta also promised to continue to”build new tools to make groups the best experience for admins and members alike.” In other words, the social media giant hinted that more features would be added for WhatsApp group admins and members in the future.