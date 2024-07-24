Meta AI's "Imagine Me" feature lets you envision yourself in anything & anyone

The feature arrived, as expected

by Rafly Gilang 

Key notes

  • Meta announced a new feature called “Imagine Me” on Meta AI
  • It is rolling out soon across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.
  • The Facebook company also launched the new Llama 3.1 405B model.
Imagine Me feature on Meta AI

Meta has recently arrived with a lot of interesting announcements recently. The Facebook parent company announced a new feature called “Imagine Me,” now live on the Meta AI assistant tool, and it lets you envision yourself in anything & anyone.

The AI assistant, available across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook, offers the new feature. In hindsight, it works pretty handy: you can enter word prompts for personalized image creation and advanced creative editing tools.

In its demo, Meta describes some of the prompts that you can try. You can simply type “Imagine me” in the chat, and then add the prompts, whether as a superhero, a pro athlete, a rockstar, a royalty, or anything. Then, it will open the front camera to take a selfie and then upload the image to let the AI do its trick.

Meta AI has also expanded its multilingual and creative capabilities, now supporting seven new languages and reaching additional countries, including several in Latin America for the first time. Earlier this month, we also reported that Meta AI on WhatsApp would soon let you send any image, and then ask questions about it or give a command to edit it.

The company also mentions that it’s opening up Llama 3.1 405B, its advanced open-source model, for Meta AI to tackle complex math and coding queries. The model itself is also available on Microsoft Azure AI, Databricks, Amazon Bedrock, and more.

“In addition to having significantly better cost/performance relative to closed models, the fact that the 405B model is open will make it the best choice for fine-tuning and distilling smaller models,” says Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg during the model’s launch.

