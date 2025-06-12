Meta AI One Click AI Video Edits Are Here on Instagram, Facebook and Official Website

Meta launches one-click AI video edits on June 11 live across Instagram, Facebook, and the Meta.ai site

Meta on Tuesday rolled out AI-powered video editing to users in the U.S. and several other countries. The update lets people rework the first 10 seconds of any video using a library of over 50 preset styles. These include mood filters, outfit swaps, location changes, and animation effects like “anime” or “comic book.”

The edits happen instantly. Users pick a preset, and Meta’s AI updates the clip in seconds. The output is ready to post back to Meta platforms, Facebook, Instagram, or Discover, without needing external editing tools.

The system runs on Meta’s Movie Gen, the company’s generative video model first announced in 2023. While this version only supports preset prompts, Meta says it will add full text-to-video editing by the end of the year.

So far, the tool delivers flashy effects but not without odd results. In test runs, it turned cacti purple and gave characters neon eyes. While sometimes surreal, the results are eye-catching—and built for social sharing.

Creators don’t need to write prompts or learn complex tools. Meta worked with creators during development to fine-tune the presets around what people already post. The result: fast edits that feel native to Instagram and Facebook feeds.

These features are free for now. Meta hasn’t said when or if it will monetize them.

By baking video tools directly into its apps, Meta wants to keep creators from using third-party software. With this launch, it joins Google, OpenAI, and others racing to control how AI transforms video online.

