Google launches Art Selfie 2

Google Arts & Culture has launched Art Selfie 2, a new feature leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This interactive experience allows users to insert themselves into diverse artistic styles and historical scenarios, creating personalized artworks.

Individuals can take a selfie, alone or with friends, and choose from over 25 styles inspired by various artistic movements and historical periods. The chosen style is then seamlessly blended with the selfie using AI, transforming the user into an explorer scaling Mount Everest, a muse in Monet’s garden, or a brave medieval knight.

Beyond entertainment, Art Selfie 2 aims to foster cultural learning. As the AI generates the image, users receive contextual information about the chosen style, including its artistic movement, historical significance, or geographical setting. Additionally, users can access related stories, artifacts, and further information from Google Arts & Culture’s partner institutions upon completing the transformation.

This update coincides with the expansion of Art Remix, another AI-powered feature on the platform. Now available in more countries, Art Remix challenges users to creatively reimagine existing artworks by editing prompts associated with them. This feature encourages the exploration of artistic concepts and experimentation with AI’s potential in art creation.

Art Selfie 2 and the expanded Art Remix are accessible through the Google Arts & Culture app and are available for download on Android and iOS devices. Users can find these features within the “Play” tab of the app and begin their personalized journeys through art and cultural exploration.

