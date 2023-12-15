Firefox for Android now supports over 450 extensions

Firefox leading the race among browsers in providing extensions to users on Android platform

Mozilla has announced that Firefox for Android now has more than 450 new extensions available to choose from AMO, making it the only major Android browser to support an open extension ecosystem.

Extensions add new features or functionality to the browser, such as anti-tracking and ad-blocking tools, productivity tools, tab managers, and translators, among others.

Back in August, Mozilla said it had built the infrastructure needed to support an open extension ecosystem on Firefox for Android. With extensions widely available to the public, the organization is now working with developers to make hundreds of extensions compatible on mobile.

As there are thousands of extensions available for desktop Firefox, Firefox for Android may take time to gain extensions in such numbers. However, quite popular extensions such as UBlock Origin, Ghostery, Privacy Badger, Bitwarden, NoScript and Dark Reader have been available for some time now. You can install these from Add-ons option in the Menu.

Here’s how to install extensions in Firefox for Android:

Download Firefox from the Play Store. Visit the Add-ons.mozilla.org (AMO) Android page. Install desired extensions.

Extension examples:

Mozilla suggests some of the extensions to get started in Firefox for Android, here they’re:

Midnight Lizard: This extension can change the colors of the page, increase or decrease the brightness and contrast, add a blue light filter, screen shader, and of course, the ever-popular night mode. Midnight Lizard will keep your eyes in good shape!

Dark Background and Light Text: The extension is for users who prefer to work in dark mode or those with low vision where reading dark text on a white background is challenging.

Worldwide Radio: This extension allows you to access more than 50,000 radio stations from all over the world right from your Firefox for Android browser.

These extensions help users read easier, keep it simple, and get into the groove.

What’s your take on the new extensions in Firefox for Android? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below