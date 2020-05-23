Messages on Mac might get an overhaul this year

For years Apple has been praised for its integration between apps on iPhone and Mac. However, the messages app has been lacking behind in terms of features when compared to the iPhone. That might change this year as a new leak suggests an overhaul of the Messages feature on Mac.

First reported by 9to5mac, it looks like the leaked iOS 14 code contains hints of the new Messages app. The new app is based on the Catalyst and will allow users to mirror iOS and iPadOS version of the app. This will be great for people who want to chat using the Messages app without worrying about their iPhones.

There’s no word on when we will get to see the revamped Messages app on macOS but some speculation suggests that the app will launch alongside the next version of macOS at WWDC in June.