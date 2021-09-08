After not being on the console for over 20 years, Sony has announced that at long last MechWarrior is returning to PlayStation with MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.

Launching alongside the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on the 23rd of September.

Beyond the boost in performance which those on PlayStation 5 should expect, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will also support killer features of the DualSense controller such as the adaptive triggers as well as the advanced haptics to make the game as immersive as possible.

If you’ve not heard of Piranha Games’ 2019 mech battler until now, and you need more than me just chanting ‘big robot’ over and over again to convince you, then here’s a little bit from the game’s blurb. “The year is 3015. Humanity has colonized thousands of systems across a vast region of space splintered by centuries of conflict. The battlefields of the future are dominated by MechWarriors, elite pilots of hulking machines of war known as BattleMechs. It is a lucrative time to be a mercenary.”

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will feature cross-paly with Xbox and PC when the game launches on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 23rd. The price has not yet been announced but Piranha Games has decreed that you won’t necessarily need the DLC, as you can play through the entire Heroes of the Inner Sphere campaign so long as the game’s host owns the DLC.