After being announced during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live 2021, Firaxis has debuted gameplay from their upcoming game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Featuring a good deal of story exposition alongside the gameplay, the trailer highlights the card system used throughout the game’s tactical RPG combat.

With a huge roster of heroes featuring The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more, alongside a brand new Marvel Superhero that you can customise yourself, there’s a great deal of depth to the game’s card system, as each hero you choose will have different unique cards to be randomly dealt in combat.

If the card-based combat isn’t quite enough for you then fear not, as similar to the Fire Emblem games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns also has a relationship-building system that you can explore in the game’s “living hub,” the Abbey, that lets you unlock rewards during combat.

Alongside the gameplay trailer from Firaxis, IGN also revealed a longer gameplay video with commentary to explain more about Firaxis’ latest turn-based combat game which you can check out here.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due to launch sometime in March of 2022, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store.