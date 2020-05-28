Square Enix will be releasing a hefty slice of Marvel’s Avengers gameplay next month.

Livestreaming on June 24th, the new extended look at the upcoming Avengers game from Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics will finally show off the game’s cooperative mode.

Fans will also get a detailed look at new slices of gameplay that have been previously unseen.

Marvel’s Avengers was supposed to release earlier this year, but a recent delay pushed the game’s release date up to September 4th, 2020 – the same month as Cyberpunk 2077.

Developer Crystal Dynamics revealed that the game’s release date will not be used to replace the game’s unique character designs for the titular Avengers. With the new looks of the Avengers being inspired by iconic MCU designs, many complained that the game’s characters looked like budget versions of the movie designs.

With the release of the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 coming close to the upcoming live services video game’s release date, we wonder if the game will have a free upgrade for those who purchase the game on current-gen systems.