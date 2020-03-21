In order to convince people to stay at home and just play some videogames in these troubled times, Square Enix is offering up both Tomb Raider (2013) and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris for free until Monday.

“We’re warmed by stories of communities banding together to support those in need during uncertain times, and by honoring directives intended to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Square Enix wrote in a blog post.

“Gamers are part of a global community. We regularly rally together online to return balance to fantasy kingdoms, recruit crew to save the universe from sci-fi threats, and indulge in healthy competition through high-octane action games. For others, shifting to both online work and play is unfamiliar territory.”

As such, the company is offering up both Tomb Raider (2013) and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris for free on Steam until Monday, March 23rd, at 11:59pm PDT.

Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure.

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and the first-ever four-player co-op experience with Lara Croft. Featuring stunning visuals and a brand-new story, players must work together to explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld, solve devious puzzles, and avoid deadly traps. All the while, players will compete for treasure, powerful artifacts, and ultimate bragging rights.

There are two ways to claim your free games. You can either go through Steam itself or through the Square Enix website, the latter of which means you’ll need a Square Enix Members Account. They’re completely free to sign up for, so don’t worry about any hidden costs.

If you’re going for the ‘direct through Steam’ method, you can get Tomb Raider (2013) here and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris here.

If you’re going for the Square Enix method, simply follow the steps below.

Log in to your Square Enix Members Account, or sign up for one if you need one. Head over to the Square Enix Store (you can follow the link here!) ‘Purchase’ your chosen game – or games, if you want both! – which will be on sale for just $0.00. Follow the link here for Tomb Raider (2013)

Follow the link here for Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Once you’ve claimed them, head over to ‘My Orders’ Access your Purchase History. Find your order(s) and click the ‘Unlock The Activation Key’ button to open the order confirmation page. Find the Activation Key button again, but this time on your order confirmation page. It may take a little while to process. Click on the button and unlock your key. Open up Steam, hit the ‘activate your product’ button, and enter your key.

Once you’ve claimed your game(s), then it’s time to kick back, relax, and stay at home. Be safe, enjoy your games, and remember to wash your hands!