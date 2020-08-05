Marvel’s Avengers will feature even more exclusive content for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players alongside the exclusive addition of Spider-Man as a playable character.



Following the news of Marvel’s most beloved superhero being locked to PlayStation systems for this multiplatform release, Sony revealed that there will be a lot more exclusive content on PlayStation.

On top of the additional playable character, Marvel’s Avengers will also receive a 30-day exclusive access to a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and nameplate for every single hero in the game.

Marvel’s Avengers will also give PlayStation gamers access to exclusive Community Challenges, additional missions that players can play through to earn rewards.

Now that sounds like a lot of content to grab, but publisher Square Enix is throwing in even more! If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber you’ll get the following every time a new hero is added: a Rare Outfit, nameplate, and 100 Credits.

Players on PlayStation will also get a free Ms Marvel bundle on release day.