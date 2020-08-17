A Marvel Avengers datamine has leaked a huge list of potentially upcoming DLC characters that will make the heads of Marvel fans go, “Well, that sounds pretty cool.”

Constructed from the files of the game’s PC beta, the Marvel’s Avengers game lists 22 additional characters that have yet to be announced for the game and one that was revealed in a trailer years ago and everyone forgot about. The latter one is Ant-Man, there’s a trailer below.

Here’s the list of Marvel’s Avengers characters that were discovered from the datamine:

Ant-Man

Black Panther

Captain Marvel

Captain America

Doctor Strange

Falcon

Hawkeye

Hulk

Hulkbuster

Iron-Man

Kamala

Kate Bishop

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Scarlet Witch

She-Hulk

Thor

Vision

War Machine

Wasp

Black Widow

Winter Soldier

Wow. That’s a lot of superheroes. Personally, I’m very excited to play as Vision, my favourite Marvel character that got killed twice in a single movie. Spoilers? I’m still sad about it.