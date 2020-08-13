Gamescast: Accessibility Is More Than You Think

The MSPoweruser Gamescast has returned with the series’ smartest guest yet: Jesse Shanahan. If you were tired of the boys barely being able to speak in coherent sentences, this episode has you covered.

The topic of the fortnight is accessibility: from the NES Hands Free controller of the past to the modern Xbox Adaptive Controller; from the inaccessible games of the past to newer games that attempt to help gamers from all walks of life, we discuss the greatest accessibility options we can think of.

But Accessibility is more than you think. We discuss how games tackle mobility, senses, phobias, content warnings and more.

On top of that there’s the general news cycle and Lewis’ massage gun adventures that are just as weird as you would image. Do you want to feel like you’ve been speedily punched in the spine a lot?

Listen to the newest episode of the Gamescast below:

