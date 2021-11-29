An investor presentation by parent company Enad Global 7 (EG7) has revealed that Dimensional Ink Studios are now working on a Marvel MMORPG.

Specifically, the presentation, which was spotted by Twitch streamer Miller, states that Dimensional Ink Studios is currently working on a “Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game,” as a long term project.

Led by Jack Emmert, who designed City of Heroes and DC Universe Online, Dimensional Ink Studios is a branch of the far larger Daybreak Game Company, who’ll likely rope in a few extra subsidiary studios to help out once this unannounced MMO’s release date draws near.

While DC Universe Online has successfully celebrated its 10th anniversary, this new game wouldn’t be the first time that Daybreak Game Company has tried to make a Marvel-themed MMORPG.

Due to financial troubles back in late 2018, Daybreak Game Company suffered a round of layoffs and cancelled a number of unannounced projects, which included the companies first attempt at making a Marvel MMORPG.

Unfortunately, if you’re eagerly awaiting this game now that you’ve heard about it, we’ll likely not be seeing this unannounced Marvel MMO until at least 2023 at the earliest, as investor presentation files it under “longer-term” plans alongside IGI Origins and “83”.