Apple is confirmed to hold a special event to launch a new MacBook Pro on October 18. The new MacBook Pro is said to be powered by the latest and more powerful M1X chip, but that’s not all that will be new to the upcoming MacBook. If the latest rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Apple laptop will feature a mini LED display technology with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

We’re now seeing an increasing trend of flagship laptops offering displays with a high refresh rate. Microsoft’s recently-released Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 feature 120 Hz display, and it’s likely that more flagship laptops will join the bandwagon in the coming days.

Coming back to the M1X-powered MacBook Pro, it’ll be available in 14 and 16 inches. However, this isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the screen sizes, thanks to the previous rumors. We aren’t hearing MacBook Pro’s mini LED display technology for the first time either, but since Display Analyst, Ross Young is labeling it as “100% confirmed,” we’re willing to believe the rumors. However, the display analyst hasn’t given us the same assurance about the screen refresh rate, meaning we should take the rumors of the 120 Hz display with a pinch of salt.

Panel suppliers are the same between the iPad Pro's and MacBook Pro's – LG Display and Sharp. Expecting similar technology – oxide backplanes, miniLED backlights and 120Hz refresh rates. MiniLEDs, 100% confirmed. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

Currently, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and the iPad Pro feature a 120 Hz display, so we won’t be surprised to see Apple adding a high refresh rate display to its upcoming MacBook Pro. We’ll get more clarity on the specifications of the upcoming MacBook Pro at the official event. You can watch the event live on Apple.com at 10 am PDT on Monday, October 18.

Meanwhile, you can hit the comments section and let us know what you think about the upcoming MacBook Pro.