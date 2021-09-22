Check out the hands-on review of Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8

Microsoft today announced several new Surface devices at its hardware event. The Surface Laptop Studio and the Surface Pro 8 were the main highlights of the event. The Surface Laptop Studio is the most powerful Surface device to date and it comes with PixelSense Flow touch display featuring smoother scrolling with up to 120Hz refresh rate. You can read about Surface Laptop Studio here.

The new Surface Pro 8 comes with 11th gen Intel Quad-core processors, edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow touch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Surface Slim Pen 2. You can read about Surface Pro 8 here.

You can check out the hands-on review videos of both these devices below.

Surface Laptop Studio hands-on review:

Surface Pro 8 hands-on review:

You can find the links to pre-order the new Surface devices below.