Apple to unveil M1X-powered MacBook Pro on October 18th

Apple today sent out press invites for its special event on October 18th. Apple is expected to unveil M1X-powered MacBook Pro at this event. The upcoming M1X processor is expected to feature 10-core (eight high-performance cores, two high-efficiency cores) processor, 32-core graphics processor, support for up to 32GB of LPDDR4X memory and PCIe 4.0 storage. According to leaked benchmarks, the M1X processor could reach the performance levels of Intel Core i7-11700K CPU and Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.

You can watch the event live on Apple.com at 10am PDT on October 18th.

Source: Apple