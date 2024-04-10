Look away Pixel 8 users; Google to make photo editing exclusive features available for everyone

Remember a couple of years ago, Google Photos took away it’s most used functionality? That is, it took away the ability to allow unlimited photo storage, leaving us all broken hearted. Well, it looks like Google is trying to make up for it.

Starting May 15th, Google Photos is making some of its most powerful editing tools free and available to everyone. This means you can enhance your photos without needing a subscription to Google Pne or being a pro at Photoshop skills.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Magic Eraser: Magically remove unwanted objects or photobombers from your pictures with just a few taps.

Magically remove unwanted objects or photobombers from your pictures with just a few taps. Photo Unblur: Say goodbye to blurry memories! Photo Unblur sharpens blurry photos, bringing those special moments back into focus.

Say goodbye to blurry memories! Photo Unblur sharpens blurry photos, bringing those special moments back into focus. Portrait Light: Adjust the lighting in your portraits to make faces look their best.

These features, previously locked behind a subscription, will be free to use for all Google Photos users. They’ll also be available on more devices, including Pixel tablets.

But Pixel owners don’t get disheartened (these features were earlier only available to Pixel users) Google is expanding Magic Editor to all Pixel devices. Magic Editor lets you do amazing things like changing the sky in your photos or repositioning objects.

Even better, all Google Photos users on Android and iOS will get ten free Magic Editor edits per month. If you want unlimited edits, you’ll need a Pixel device or a premium Google One plan (2TB or higher).

Overall, it makes sense that Google made this available for users because more and more companies are bringing out these features on their devices.

More here.