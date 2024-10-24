DirectSR, still in preview, now supports AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 upscaler

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A while ago, Microsoft introduced the public preview of DirectSR, its new API for super-resolution (SR) for game devs using DirectX 12. At the time, it supported AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2 upscaler, without needing to manage separate vendor-specific SDKs.

That was in May this year, and now, DirectSR Preview supports FidelityFX SR 3.1, the upscaler’s latest version to date, for game devs using D3D12 titles. This open-source update also lets developers use FSR 3.1 with other technologies like Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLSS for better performance on various hardware.

AMD also mentions that FSR 3.1 dramatically boosts framerates in supported titles. Building on the features of FSR 2, this update introduces Frame Generation with new tech like Frame Interpolation and Optical Flow, while remaining compatible with various upscaling tech.

It does its job by analyzing and enhancing the current frame’s edges without needing previous frames, using two main steps: upscaling and sharpening, while also providing tools for better integration into games.

“FSR provides consistent upscaling quality regardless of whether the frame is in movement, which can provide quality advantages compared to other types of upscalers,” the company says in the update’s description.

The latest DirectSR preview is available through the Agility SDK 1.715.1-preview release, and it requires compatible drivers from AMD, Intel, or Nvidia. The SFR 3.1 SDK supports DirectX 12, Vulkan, and Unreal Engine 5—an engine behind future Halo games, by the way.