MSPU Tips: Test Your Knowledge With Bing's Weekly News Quiz

As a natural offshoot of the Bing carousel feature, Microsoft offers a weekly news quiz to test your knowledge of events that have occurred during the week.

If you’re a news hound, or a quiz addict looking for a quick fix, Bing offers a selection of 7 questions eve

ry Friday, with both right and wrong answers providing more context to the story in question.

Here’s how to make use of this Bing homepage feature:

Go to Bing.com’s homepage. Open the carousel by tapping the ^ icon at the bottom of the screen Navigate through, and you should see a Bing logo tagged “Bing Weekly Quiz”.

Tap or click it, and you should now be able to entertain yourself with weekly Bing trivia.

There should be roughly seven questions in the Bing weekly news quiz, and picking an answer will give you even more trivia about the topic in question. Forget about the Wiki walk, Microsoft’s trying to create a Bing Boogie.

You can try it for yourself here.

