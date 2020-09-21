Logitech’s new MX Anywhere 3 compact mouse can scroll up to 1,000 lines per second

by Pradeep

 

Logitech MX Anywhere 3

Logitech today announced the new MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac wireless compact mice. The MX Anywhere 3 comes with MagSpeed Electromagnetic scrolling that is precise enough to stop on a pixel and fast enough to scroll 1,000 lines in a second. The wheel’s machined steel gives it premium tactility and a dynamic inertia you feel. Also, it works on virtually any surface, including glass.

MX Anywhere 3 features a compact design with silicone side grips which are always soft to the touch. This mouse can stay powered for up to 70 days on a full charge and can get three hours of use from a one-minute quick charge.

MX Anywhere 3 looks, and feels, better than ever. The elegant design features a scroll wheel made of machined steel and grippy silicone side grips for ultimate tactility.

You can buy the new MX Anywhere 3 mouse for $79.99.

Source: Logitech

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments