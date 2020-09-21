Logitech’s new MX Anywhere 3 compact mouse can scroll up to 1,000 lines per second

Logitech today announced the new MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac wireless compact mice. The MX Anywhere 3 comes with MagSpeed Electromagnetic scrolling that is precise enough to stop on a pixel and fast enough to scroll 1,000 lines in a second. The wheel’s machined steel gives it premium tactility and a dynamic inertia you feel. Also, it works on virtually any surface, including glass.

MX Anywhere 3 features a compact design with silicone side grips which are always soft to the touch. This mouse can stay powered for up to 70 days on a full charge and can get three hours of use from a one-minute quick charge.

You can buy the new MX Anywhere 3 mouse for $79.99.

Source: Logitech