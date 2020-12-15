LinkedIn announces Product Pages, a dedicated tab for products on the LinkedIn Page

Microsoft’s LinkedIn today announced the launch of LinkedIn Product Pages, a dedicated tab on a LinkedIn Page to help companies build brand affinity with their customers and followers. LinkedIn claims that these Product Pages will help brands to build a community of enthusiasts and experts around their products to help raise awareness for their solutions, generate more qualified leads, and grow their business.

With Product Pages you can spotlight product endorsements and testimonials by your users, gather ratings and reviews from current users, and generate leads with a custom call-to-action button, such as a demo request or contact sales form.

In the new “Products” Tab, you can add new products you want to feature and include rich media like videos or product screenshots, descriptions and more.

With Product Pages, brands can build trust with buyers and generate high-quality leads.

Source: LinkedIn