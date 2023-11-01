LinkedIn celebrates one billion members by announcing new AI-Powered experiences

LinkedIn today announced that the service has reached one billion members. It is important to note that it took 20 years for LinkedIn to reach this magical number. Apart from LinkedIn, only a handful of services have reached this level of popularity among global consumers.

To celebrate this occasion, LinkedIn is announcing new AI-Powered experiences for LinkedIn Premium subscribers. These new generative AI (GAI) powered features are based on OpenAI GPT models, and they deliver highly personalized and relevant content for members.

The new AI-powered LinkedIn experience will try to be your trusted coach, advisor, co-pilot, assistant, and colleague combined. Here are some of the experiences rolling out to users:

LinkedIn can analyze your feed’s posts and reveal the key salient opportunities for you…in one simple click… in seconds. It will take on the hard work of parsing through long articles, videos, and posts and suggest ideas on how the information can be helpful to you.

It takes advantage of Microsoft Bing to provide you with timely and comprehensive information that keeps you updated on what’s happening in the world right now. If you have a question about a trending topic, you can expect a swift response in the form of expert articles and discussions, both from LinkedIn and across the web.

The new job seeker experience can assess if a particular job is a good fit for you.

“To engineer this experience, we built new infrastructures and foundations to support rapid GAI-related innovation and leveraged our existing technology to deliver more value to Premium members in a personalized and unique, LinkedIn way. We also made substantial investments in our prompt engineering and evaluation framework to ensure that the conversations are trustworthy and professional,” wrote LinkedIn team.

The new AI-powered LinkedIn Premium experience is rolling out to a select group of US based Premium subscribers starting today.