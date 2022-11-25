LinkedIn users report rollout of service’s scheduled post feature

In August, Microsoft was spotted testing a feature that would allow LinkedIn users to schedule their post releases. Now, users of the employment-oriented online service say some of them are already seeing it.

#LinkedIn is adding the ability of scheduling a post! pic.twitter.com/1a8uhEWMbB — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) August 31, 2022

One of the first app feature leakers to share the news was Nima Owji, who showed a screenshot of a LinkedIn post box with a new clock icon next to the Post button. After months of testing, the feature seems to be slowly rolling out now to several users as different reports are starting to share the experience. One of them is Matt Navarra, also known for leaking the Twitter features being tested early. According to the post Navarra shared on LinkedIn, the feature is currently available on the website and the Android app of the service. Others say they have been using the feature for over a week now. Some added, however, that it is not yet available on company pages.

Clicking the icon will show users who already have access to the feature the options to schedule their posts. Specifically, the settings include the date and time. Once set up, the users can just save their settings, and the post will automatically be posted at the specific time they choose.

Currently, users (especially those who manage their company’s LinkedIn page) who want to schedule posts on LinkedIn need to use third-party apps like Buffer, Falcon.io, and Hootsuite. However, as expected, the process (and initial setup) of using them just to schedule posts can be a hassle depending on the tool used. With the introduction of this feature easily accessible on LinkedIn, professionals and businesses will have an easier time scheduling their posts.