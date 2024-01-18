LinkedIn to allow setting salary expectations and expressing interest in unavailable roles

LinkedIn, which might get rivaled by X soon, has announced several updates to its job search features to improve user experience and help individuals find suitable roles. These updates focus on three key areas.

Users can now explore curated sets of jobs grouped by themes like remote work, sustainability, or specific industries. This allows them to discover opportunities outside their traditional search scope and potentially find roles they wouldn’t have encountered otherwise. Makes it easier for you to switch industries.

Moreover, a new Preferences Page allows users to easily set and manage their desired job parameters, including employment type, location, and salary expectations (for US members). These preferences are then highlighted on individual job postings, making it easier to identify relevant opportunities quickly.

Finally, the “I’m Interested” button lets users signal their interest in a company even if no open roles are available. This discreetly puts their profile on the company’s recruiters’ radar, potentially opening doors to future opportunities when suitable positions arise.

If you ask me, I like the ‘salary expectations’ and ‘I’m interested’ features.

These updates are currently in rollout and may not be available to all users immediately.

What’s your take on these?

