LG is confirmed to exit the smartphone business, but that didn’t stop the company from promising three years of Android updates for premium LG phones released in 2019 and later. However, not all LG’s premium phones will get three years of updates — the T-shaped LG Wing being one of the smartphones. But if you’re in India, the concerns regarding future updates won’t bother you much because Flipkart is giving a mouthwatering discount on the T-shaped smartphone.

Users in India can save as much as INR 40,000(~$532) by purchasing an LG Wing smartphone, thanks to Flipkart’s Flagship Fest Sale. The smartphone that has 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage will be available at a price point of INR 29,999(~$399), down from its original price point of INR 69,990(~$933). Flipkart’s Flagship Fest sale starts on April 12 and lasts till April 15.

It’s worth noting that the stocks will be limited during the sale, so you should be ready to cash in on the deal as soon as the deal goes live. Meanwhile, an LG spokesperson has told Android Authority that “this offer is valid for a limited period.”

LG Wing is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch main display and a 3.9-inch second screen. It has a triple camera setup — 64MP Standard, 13MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel. For taking selfies, you get a 32MP front camera. You can know more about the specs of the smartphone here.

You can buy the LG Wing smartphone here from Flipkart.