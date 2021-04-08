On Monday LG announced that they are exiting the smartphone business, after spending more than $4.5 billion over the last 6 years.

The company frequently challenged but never met Samsung’s success, and their last hail mary on innovative form factors has not been enough to spark serious adoption.

Those who were however seduced by unusual handsets such as the LG Wing would however be very concerned about future support for their very special devices.

In a press release today LG is reassuring those buyers that they will be will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase.

Devices receiving this level of support include LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates.

LG says they will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. This means customers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in inventory (though this is probably not recommended) and service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices.