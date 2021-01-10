We have been hearing more and more detail about LG’s upcoming new form factor, the LG Rollable, which features an expanding screen.

Posted on a Korean forum, the detail concerns the screen size and resolution, both in the closed and unfurled state.

According to the information, the device will have a 6.8-inch screen when closed, with a resolution of 1080 x 2428.

When expanded, the device will have a 7.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1600 x 2428 (3:2 aspect ratio)

The picture shows the device expanding from the centre, matching a 2019 patent, which can be seen below:

The edge will remain with the device, meaning the user can continue to hold on to the handset. The top frame will however not expand with the device, and LG will reportedly add a flexible frame which can expand to cover the exposed screen edge and then tuck back into the frame when the handset closes. The handset will also have a slide lock to prevent accidental expansion and to prevent the screen from expanding or rolling up too quickly, which can cause wrinkles.

It is expected to have a reasonable 4200 mAh battery, Qualcomm’s latest 888 processor and a massive 16 GB of RAM, suggesting we are not looking at a cheap handset.

The device has earlier shown up in South Korean carrier’s internal database with the carrier model number LM-RN910N and the unlocked model number OMD-LM-R910N.

LG has decided 2021 will be the year the company breaks the mould, with the recent equally bizarre LG Wing also hitting the market.

Both Samsung and TCL have filed patents for a smartphone that features a rollable display, so it’s safe to assume that, these two companies may also launch their first-ever rollable smartphones to go head to head against LG.

We do not know yet when the groundbreaking handset will hit the market but rest assured we will keep you updated about all the latest information about the company’s upcoming rollable smartphone.

via LetsGoDigital