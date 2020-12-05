It seems 2020 and 2021 will go down as the year smartphones really broke the mould, with the release of folding smartphones, LG’s amazingly bizarre T-shaped Wing smartphone and now multiple companies working on expanding smartphones.

We have been following the progress of LG’s own version of an expandable smartphone, the LG Rollable, and now new detail has emerged regarding the device.

Leaker Cozyplanes reports that the device has now been registered with the South Korean carrier’s internal database.

The device will reportedly have model number LM-RN910N and the unlocked model OMD-LM-R910N.

The earlier reported specs of the device note a 7.4-inch expandable screen, 2428 × 1080 (20:9) resolution, with a video mode with 2428 × 1366 (16:9) and Productivity mode of 2428 × 1600 (3:2).

The device will also have a reasonable 4200 mAh battery, Qualcomm’s latest 888 processor and a massive 16 GB of RAM, suggesting we are not looking at a cheap handset.

Cozyplanes also revealed details regarding how the device will work.

LG Rollable Mechanics The patented LG smartphone has a flexible display that can be rolled up partially in the housing. In its most compact form, you can use the size of a regular smartphone at will. The phone can be ejected left and right thanks to the roll-slide mechanism. — Tron (@cozyplanes) December 5, 2020

He revealed the device will expand on both sides, increasing the screen size by up to 100%. Either side can be expanded at will. The edge will remain with the device, meaning the user can continue to hold on to the handset.

bottom of the roll-up display. This second frame is flexible in nature and can be pushed back into the metal mainframe if you want your smartphone to be in its most compact form. LG is going to install some sort of slide slot to prevent the screen from unintentionally unfolding — Tron (@cozyplanes) December 5, 2020

The top frame will however not expand with the device, and LG will reportedly add a flexible frame which can expand to cover the exposed screen edge and then tuck back into the frame when the handset closes.

The handset will also have a slide lock to prevent accidental expansion and to prevent the screen from expanding or rolling up too quickly, which can cause wrinkles.

Cozyplanes had earlier posted a few GIF images, showcasing the smartphone from both front and back.

LG is not the only company that’s working on a rollable display phone. Both Samsung and TCL have filed patents for a smartphone that features a rollable display, so it’s safe to assume that, these two companies may also launch their first-ever rollable smartphones to go head to head against LG.

We do not know yet when the groundbreaking handset will hit the market but rest assured we will keep you updated about all the latest information about the company’s upcoming rollable smartphone.