In what appears to be a major setback for Samsung, Apple has reportedly chosen LG to develop the Cupertino tech company’s first-ever clamshell foldable iPhone. To be more specific, LG will help Apple with the foldable display development, though it’s not clear whether the South Korean display manufacturer will help the iPhone maker by supplying the foldable OLED panels.

Apple usually relies on Samsung and LG for the display of its iPhone. High-end iPhones feature Samsung’s display panel, while the lower-end models usually offer the LG display panel. With the upcoming clamshell foldable iPhone, this might change as Apple has chosen LG over Samsung. Both LG and Samsung have been working on foldable display technology for a long time, so these two tech giants have both the expertise and the resources to mass-produce foldable displays.

We don’t know exactly why Apple has chosen LG, but this goes to show that LG has really nailed the foldable display tech, so much so that a company as big as Apple is now relying on its display technology. Also, the fact that Apple is finally joining the foldable bandwagon is an indication that foldable phones are here to stay and will inspire many other OEMs to come up with their takes on foldable phones.

However, Apple’s clamshell foldable phone isn’t launching any time soon — the company has no plans to release it before 2023. So, it’s likely that Apple will join the party late, unlike Google, Vivo, Xiaomi, which are expected to release their first-ever foldable phones in the market this year.

Coming back to the foldable iPhone, it’s being said that Apple is planning to add support for the stylus, which, if true, will allow users to take notes by using their Apple pencil. This, however, is mere speculation at this moment as nothing has come from the horse’s mouth. Nevertheless, we’re hopeful that we’ll continue to get exciting pieces of information related to the Galaxy Z Flip-style foldable iPhone until its launch. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest development about the much-hyped foldable iPhone.

via Pocketnow