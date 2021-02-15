Apple is rumored to be working on its first-ever clamshell foldable phone, which is likely to look more like the Galaxy Z Flip and less like the Galaxy Z Fold. It’s also being said that the clamshell foldable iPhone will arrive with several color options — more than that of the traditional iPhones. But apart from that, there was not much that we knew about the foldable iPhone, until now.

According to research firm EqualOcean, the clamshell foldable iPhone will feature an OLED display, the size of which will be between 7.3 and 7.6-inches. The research firm also claims that the clamshell foldable iPhone will have support for styluses, meaning that it’s likely that you’ll be able to take notes with your Apple Pencil. If this is true, it’ll be interesting to see whether the company makes a different Apple Pencil for its clamshell foldable device or it just adds support for the existing Apple Pencil.

According to Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple leaker, the Cupertino tech giant is actively working on the clamshell foldable phone and the company has no plans to launch it next year, as previous rumors have suggested, which means we’ll have to wait another year or more to develop a complete understanding of the product.

Meanwhile, Google, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi will reportedly release their first-ever foldable phones this year. Unfortunately, we don’t know whether these companies will opt for the clamshell design instead of the traditional foldable form factor.