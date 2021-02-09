Rumors are rife that LG is going to exit the phone business, but it seems the company is still actively working on innovative smartphone form factors. The company recently filed a patent for a retractable dual-screen phone, giving a close look at what the smartphone will look like.

The patent was filed with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) in early 2020 and was released on 9 February 2021.

The patented smartphone features a rounded display with very narrow screen edges. The screen of the phone can be increased by about 40% when you pull the phone open, meaning it can also be used as a tablet. And in order for the sliding process to be smooth, LG is using a rail system which, however, is visible in the extended position. On the back of the device, you can see an elongated notch, housing a triple camera setup.

The design matches the teaser LG showed off at CES 2021.

Companies like Samsung, TCL are reportedly working on a similar concept, though we don’t know whether or not these will release this year. However, rumor has it that Samsung is going to release its rollable phone this year.

Meanwhile, what we just saw from LG is just a patent, which means there is no guarantee that we see LG turning this into a real product. So, you should take this with a pinch of salt.

via Letsgodigital