New Lenovo Yoga series laptops leaked online

In the past few weeks, we have been posting about several Lenovo laptop leaks. It includes Lenovo’s upcoming dual-screen laptop, the Yoga Carbon laptop, and the new ThinkPad X1 Nano. Today, details about the upcoming Lenovo Yoga Slim series laptops and the Lenovo Yoga 9 laptop got leaked online. Find the details below.
Lenovo Yoga 9:
The Lenovo Yoga 9 2-in-1 laptops will be available in two different screen sizes. There will be a 14-inch variant and a 15.6-inch variant. Customers can also choose between chic black leather and metal build, and warm mica metal build. The Lenovo Yoga 9 series 2-in-1 laptops will features the following:
- Iconic Rotating Sound Bar for powerful sound in every mode.
- Garaged pen that charges in its compartment in the laptop.
- Edge-to-edge glass palmrest and glass-encased touchpad on leather model for comfort and durability.
- TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.
- Up to 4K VESA400 HDR display with Dolby Vision and 100% SRGB.
- Alexa in select markets.
- WiFi 6 suport.
- 18-hr battery life with fast charge support.
Lenovo Yoga Slim Series:
Lenovo will be releasing three 2-in-1 laptops in the Yoga Slim 7 series.
- Yoga Slim 7 Pro
- Yoga Slim 7 Carbon
- Yoga Slim 7
Yoga Slim 7 Pro:
- Sleek, durable clamshell design (14.9mm thin and 1.45kg weight)
- 14-inch 16:10 2.8k display with 400 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate and optional touch.
- Low blue-light eye protection.
- 16 hours battery life with fast charging support.
- NVIDIA GTX 1650 and MX450 graphics options.
- Alexa in select markets.
- Windows Hello for seamless authentication.
- WiFi 6 support.
- Q Control intelligent cooling.
- Backlit keyboard with new dome-design keypads.
- Up to 11th gen Intel Core i7 processors.
