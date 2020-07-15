New Lenovo Yoga series laptops leaked online

In the past few weeks, we have been posting about several Lenovo laptop leaks. It includes Lenovo’s upcoming dual-screen laptop, the Yoga Carbon laptop, and the new ThinkPad X1 Nano. Today, details about the upcoming Lenovo Yoga Slim series laptops and the Lenovo Yoga 9 laptop got leaked online. Find the details below.

Lenovo Yoga 9:

The Lenovo Yoga 9 2-in-1 laptops will be available in two different screen sizes. There will be a 14-inch variant and a 15.6-inch variant. Customers can also choose between chic black leather and metal build, and warm mica metal build. The Lenovo Yoga 9 series 2-in-1 laptops will features the following:

  • Iconic Rotating Sound Bar for powerful sound in every mode.
  • Garaged pen that charges in its compartment in the laptop.
  • Edge-to-edge glass palmrest and glass-encased touchpad on leather model for comfort and durability.
  • TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.
  • Up to 4K VESA400 HDR display with Dolby Vision and 100% SRGB.
  • Alexa in select markets.
  • WiFi 6 suport.
  • 18-hr battery life with fast charge support.

Lenovo Yoga Slim Series:

Lenovo will be releasing three 2-in-1 laptops in the Yoga Slim 7 series.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro:

  • Sleek, durable clamshell design (14.9mm thin and 1.45kg weight)
  • 14-inch 16:10 2.8k display with 400 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate and optional touch.
  • Low blue-light eye protection.
  • 16 hours battery life with fast charging support.
  • NVIDIA GTX 1650 and MX450 graphics options.
  • Alexa in select markets.
  • Windows Hello for seamless authentication.
  • WiFi 6 support.
  • Q Control intelligent cooling.
  • Backlit keyboard with new dome-design keypads.
  • Up to 11th gen Intel Core i7 processors.

Source: WalkingCat

