New Lenovo Yoga series laptops leaked online

In the past few weeks, we have been posting about several Lenovo laptop leaks. It includes Lenovo’s upcoming dual-screen laptop, the Yoga Carbon laptop, and the new ThinkPad X1 Nano. Today, details about the upcoming Lenovo Yoga Slim series laptops and the Lenovo Yoga 9 laptop got leaked online. Find the details below.

Lenovo Yoga 9:

The Lenovo Yoga 9 2-in-1 laptops will be available in two different screen sizes. There will be a 14-inch variant and a 15.6-inch variant. Customers can also choose between chic black leather and metal build, and warm mica metal build. The Lenovo Yoga 9 series 2-in-1 laptops will features the following:

Iconic Rotating Sound Bar for powerful sound in every mode.

Garaged pen that charges in its compartment in the laptop.

Edge-to-edge glass palmrest and glass-encased touchpad on leather model for comfort and durability.

TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.

Up to 4K VESA400 HDR display with Dolby Vision and 100% SRGB.

Alexa in select markets.

WiFi 6 suport.

18-hr battery life with fast charge support.

Lenovo Yoga Slim Series:

Lenovo will be releasing three 2-in-1 laptops in the Yoga Slim 7 series.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro

Yoga Slim 7 Carbon

Yoga Slim 7

Yoga Slim 7 Pro:

Sleek, durable clamshell design (14.9mm thin and 1.45kg weight)

14-inch 16:10 2.8k display with 400 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate and optional touch.

Low blue-light eye protection.

16 hours battery life with fast charging support.

NVIDIA GTX 1650 and MX450 graphics options.

Alexa in select markets.

Windows Hello for seamless authentication.

WiFi 6 support.

Q Control intelligent cooling.

Backlit keyboard with new dome-design keypads.

Up to 11th gen Intel Core i7 processors.

