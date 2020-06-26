Lenovo Yoga Carbon laptop details leaked online

Yesterday, we reported about a leak on Lenovo’s upcoming dual-screen laptop. Today, another upcoming Lenovo laptop was leaked online. Lenovo is planning to release Lenovo Yoga Carbon, a thin and light laptop measuring 995 grams and 14.25mm. Thanks to the carbon cover, this laptop will offer military-grade durability. Despite its lightweight nature, Lenovo claims that this laptop will offer up to 16 hours of battery life.
Other highlights of Lenovo Yoga Carbon:
- Native Alexa support.
- 13.3-inch 16:10 2K display with support for Dolby Vision, Blue-light protection.
- Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
- Low resolution local video content will be auto-upscaled.
- Up to 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor
- Windows Hello login support.
- WiFi 6 support.
- Color-matched backlit keyboard.
via: WalkingCat
