Lenovo’s upcoming ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop leaked online

Last month, we reported about the leaks of Lenovo’s upcoming dual-screen laptop and the Yoga Carbon thin and light laptop. Today, another future Lenovo laptop got leaked online. Lenovo will be releasing a new laptop called ThinkPad X1 Nano, the lightest laptop in the ThinkPad series.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano will feature an ultra-thin (14.8mm thin) carbon fiber chassis, a 13-inch 2K display with optional touch and an optional 4G/5G network module. This laptop will be powered by Intel Tiger Lake 15W processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM. When it comes to ports, it will have two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and an audio jack. Lenovo claims that this laptop will offer a 17-hour battery life.

via: WalkingCat