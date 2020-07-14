Lenovo’s upcoming ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop leaked online

by Pradeep

 

ThinkPad X1 Nano

Last month, we reported about the leaks of Lenovo’s upcoming dual-screen laptop and the Yoga Carbon thin and light laptop. Today, another future Lenovo laptop got leaked online. Lenovo will be releasing a new laptop called ThinkPad X1 Nano, the lightest laptop in the ThinkPad series.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano will feature an ultra-thin (14.8mm thin) carbon fiber chassis, a 13-inch 2K display with optional touch and an optional 4G/5G network module. This laptop will be powered by Intel Tiger Lake 15W processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM. When it comes to ports, it will have two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and an audio jack. Lenovo claims that this laptop will offer a 17-hour battery life.

via: WalkingCat

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments