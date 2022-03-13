Yoga 7i is one of the most coveted laptops from Lenovo. It offers an excellent display, long battery life, and robust components. But here is the most giant magnet of this model: an incredible performance for an affordable price. Even more, it comes with a $300 discount now on Best Buy. Here are its main highlights:
- It comes with a Windows 11 that gives you the latest features of Windows OS, from new design and interface to improved functions. This can all be experienced with Yoga i7’s 360° flip-and-fold design that boasts four position modes: Laptop, Tablet, Tent, and Stand. Through Lenovo Transition, the screen will automatically switch specific applications to full screen as you change the mode.
- The 15.6″ Full HD display won’t just give you 1920 x 1080 resolution with impressive color and clarity; it will also give you a 10-point multitouch screen. Additionally, Yoga 7i utilizes Intel Iris Xe Graphics for remarkable visual performance and crisp. It is all wrapped in a Yoga 7i’s sleek body that only weighs 4.18 pounds and measures 0.76-inch thin.
- Yoga 7i is geared with an 11th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i7-1165G7 mobile processor. This means an ultra-low voltage platform for you and a maximum high-efficiency power due to its quad-core, eight-way processing. It also has a 12GB system memory for advanced multitasking, be it a combination of games or photo- and video-editing applications or multiple programs and browser tabs open all at once. Meanwhile, its flash-based 512GB solid state drive has no moving parts to allow a handful of benefits, including faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.
- Yoga 7i sports a 4-cell lithium-ion battery.
- The Thunderbolt port lets users connect advanced monitors and external drives. It helps it support both high-speed data and high-def video, making it ideal for digital content creators. What’s more, Yoga 7i is packed with the latest wireless and wired connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 6 and two data streams and antennas.
- Yoga 7i boasts a backlit keyboard for easy typing in dim or dark locations and a touchpad with scroll and multitouch capability. Users will also love an additional layer of security integrated into this model through the built-in fingerprint reader. This means zero fuss in accessing your files!
