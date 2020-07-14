After a small tease, AMD and Lenovo announced the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processor line-up, with up to 64 cores and unrivalled bandwidth built with enterprise-grade AMD PRO technologies. Designed for professional workstations from OEMs and system integrators, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors offers a full spectrum compute capabilities with unmatched core counts for multi-threaded workloads plus high-frequency single-core performance for lightly threaded workloads. This combination makes AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors a good choice for artists, architects, engineers and data scientists.

“AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors are purpose-built to set the new industry standard for professional workstation compute performance,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Client business unit. “The extreme performance, high core counts and bandwidth of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processors are now available with AMD PRO technology features including seamless manageability and unique built-in data protection. Even the most demanding professional environment is addressed with the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO line-up, from artists and creators developing breathtaking visual effects, to architects and engineers working with large datasets and complex visualizations, all brought to life on the most advanced professional workstation platform in the world.6

AMD and Lenovo Partnership

The world’s first 64 core PRO workstation system, powered by the Threadripper™ Pro 3995WX, will be available from Lenovo this fall with its newest ThinkStation P620, offering unprecedented levels of power, performance and flexibility in a single CPU chassis.

“Our customers need class-leading, innovative solutions to power through the most demanding applications,” said Rob Herman, General Manager, Workstation and Client AI Business Unit, Lenovo. “By leveraging the AMD Threadripper PRO Processors for our newest workstation, the ThinkStation P620, we can offer users the smarter solutions to create complex models, render photorealistic imagery or analyze geophysical and seismic interpretations, while offering crucial security and scalability features to ensure safe and effective operation for our professional users.”

Built for the most demanding professional environments, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors offer the power to render and edit in 8K, drive complex visualizations and multifaceted simulations and rapidly process vast amounts of code to let professional users do more with their time. With the unmatched performance of the Threadripper™ Pro 3995WX, even when compared with competing dual-processor systems, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors redefine the workstation landscape.

AMDsays the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO based workstations offers a new level of connectivity and bandwidth.

The first pro workstation to support PCIe® Gen 4, unlocking the full potential of next-graphics and storage.

128 PCIe® Gen4 lanes with up to 2.5x the bandwidth compared to a competing dual-processor system

Industry-leading memory bandwidth with 8 channel ECC RDIMM, LRDIMM and UDIMM DDR4-3200 memory support

2TB memory support – Up to double the capacity vs the competition.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Manageability

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors are equipped with AMD PRO technologies offering a variety of enterprise-grade features:

AMD PRO security – Layers of built-in security features to help protect sensitive data

AMD PRO manageability – Simplified deployment, imaging, and management compatible with user’s current infrastructure

AMD Memory Guard – Full memory encryption to help prevent physical attacks on sensitive data.

AMD PRO Business Ready – 18 months of planned software stability and 24 months of planned availability

MODEL CORES/

THREADS BOOST/

BASE

FREQUENCY

(GHZ) TOTAL

CACHE

(MB) TDP

(WATTS) PCIe®

4.0

Lanes Memory

Support AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3995WX 64/128 Up to 4.2 / 2.7 288 280 128 Up to 2TB ECC UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3975WX 32/64 Up to 4.2 / 3.5 144 280 128 Up to 2TB ECC UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3955WX 16/32 Up to 4.3 / 3.9 72 280 128 Up to 2TB ECC UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3945WX 12/24 Up to 4.3 / 4.0 70 280 128 Up to 2TB ECC UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM

See the full specs at Lenovo’s configurator here.