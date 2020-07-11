Lenovo is teasing a major workstation announcement on the 14th July, which, likely by no coincidence, is also the day AMD is expected to announce their new 64-core processor, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX.

The workstation would be in AMD’s Thinkstation line and Lenovo says it will not just change the game, but change the rules.

This is likely another reference to the 3995WX, which would for the first time bring 64-core processing to the desktop.

AMD is announcing their AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series Lineup, topped by the 3995WX, on the 14th and some suspect the 3995WX may be Lenovo exclusive.

CPU NameCPU CoresCPU ThreadBase ClockBoost ClockL3 Cache / PCIe LanesTDPMemory SupportPriceAnnouncement
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX64 Core128 Thread2.7 GHz4.2 GHz256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4280W8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)TBD14th July 2020
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX32 Core64 Thread3.5 GHz4.2 GHz128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4280W8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)TBD14th July 2020
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3955WX16 Core32 Thread3.9 GHz4.3 GHz64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4280W8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)TBD14th July 2020
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3945WX12 Core24 Thread4.0 GHz4.3 GHz64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4280W8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB)TBD14th July 2020

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX flagship is expected to feature up to 64 Cores, 128 Threads, 128 PCIe Lanes & 8-Channel / 2TB DDR4 Memory Support and is expected to be supported by AMD’s new WRX80 platform which features 8-channel DDR4-3200 support in UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM flavours, 96-128 Gen4 PCIe lanes with 32 switchable lanes to SATA and some other pro feature.

Keep an eye on the site for coverage of Lenovo’s exciting announcement on Tuesday next week.

