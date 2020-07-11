Lenovo is teasing a major workstation announcement on the 14th July, which, likely by no coincidence, is also the day AMD is expected to announce their new 64-core processor, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX.

A new #Lenovo workstation is coming soon, and we aren't going to just change the game. We plan to change the rules. 7.14.20 pic.twitter.com/puiE4deVbG — Lenovo Workstations (@thinkstations) June 30, 2020

The workstation would be in AMD’s Thinkstation line and Lenovo says it will not just change the game, but change the rules.

This is likely another reference to the 3995WX, which would for the first time bring 64-core processing to the desktop.

AMD is announcing their AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series Lineup, topped by the 3995WX, on the 14th and some suspect the 3995WX may be Lenovo exclusive.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.2 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 3.9 GHz 4.3 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.3 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX flagship is expected to feature up to 64 Cores, 128 Threads, 128 PCIe Lanes & 8-Channel / 2TB DDR4 Memory Support and is expected to be supported by AMD’s new WRX80 platform which features 8-channel DDR4-3200 support in UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM flavours, 96-128 Gen4 PCIe lanes with 32 switchable lanes to SATA and some other pro feature.

Keep an eye on the site for coverage of Lenovo’s exciting announcement on Tuesday next week.

via Techpowerup, wccftech