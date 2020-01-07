Lenovo talks about the challenges in building ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable PC

At CES 2020, Lenovo yesterday revealed ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable PC. The ThinkPad X1 Fold made of lightweight alloys and carbon fiber is powered by Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology for great performance. The main highlight of this PC is its 13.3-inch pOLED display with intelligent mode-switching software to adapt to multiple use cases.

In order to have the ThinkPad brand, the product should meet strict reliability requirements. Lenovo faced several major engineering challenges when designing this foldable PC. Lenovo worked closely with Intel to solve hinge’s mechanical and electrical engineering challenges. For the pOLED display, Lenovo worked with LG for perfecting the folding display. The following is the result of several years of work:

After working through six different hinge designs and more than twenty different variations, we created a unique multi-link torque hinge mechanism to manage stresses during fold actions.

The hinge mechanism, combined with lightweight alloys including a carbon fiber reinforced frame plate, optimizes the viewing experience when unfolded flat.

The pOLED display used in X1 Fold has undergone extensive durability testing to make sure it meets our usability criteria in terms of tapping, tracing and dropping.

Built to endure the same testing as other ThinkPad laptops, the X1 Fold continues to endure extensive screen folding cycles, stress tests and pen usage tests to meet our stringent quality criteria.

Lenovo today highlighted the story behind the ThinkPad X1 Fold in a new video, check it out below.

ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 will be available mid-2020 starting at $2499.

Source: Lenovo