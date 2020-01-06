Lenovo refuses to wait for Windows 10X, to release ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 #CES2020

9 months after its initial announcement, Lenovo has released some more detail about its folding PC, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

The device features a folding 13.3-inch 2K pOLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio which comes with a stand, docking station and Bluetooth Mini Fold keyboard which is magnetically fixed and recharges wirelessly. The laptop is constructed of lightweight alloys and carbon fibre and is powered by an Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid and Intel UHD Gen 11 technology, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 4267MHz and maximum 1TB PCIe-NVMeM.2 2242 SSD.

It is also constructed with a unique multi-link torque hinge mechanism and weighs less than 1 kg.

Gallery

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold features an integrates a 5MP HD RGB camera accompanied by an IR camera for facial recognition, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology and a 50W battery that promises 11 hours of autonomy with support for fast charging.

In terms of ports, the PC offers a USB Type-C Gen1 port, a USB Type-C Gen2 port , a DisplayPort via USB Type-C , WiFi 6 (802.11ax) , Bluetooth 5.0 and 5G / LTE / 4G (Cat.20) with SIM card slot.

It measures 299.4 x 236.0 x 7.8 mm when open (11.5 mm thick with cover) and 158.2 x 236.0 x 27.8 mm with folded cover and weighs 999 g.

The story gets particularly interesting with it comes to the operating system, however. We have already reported that Windows 10X appears to be delayed, and was delaying OEM hardware.

Today Lenovo has confirmed it will, in fact, release the ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 in mid-2020, with a Windows 10X version coming later for an improved “foldable” experience.

Microsoft was also due to release the Surface Neo in mid-2020, and it would be interesting to see if the company hits that mark.

The laptop retail for $2,499.