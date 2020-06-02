Lenovo’s maiden voyage into the currently exploding gaming smartphone space has yet to be officially revealed, but the unannounced Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone has officially passed 3C certification.

Discovered by a listing on Official Chinese Certification Agency, the upcoming Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone will see the addition of 45W fast charging to allow users to speedily juice up their device in a matter of minutes.

The 3C certification leak has also revealed that the upcoming smartphone release will be supporting the latest 5G networks.

The Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone has already been previously revealed through a series of leaked promotional videos, images and a full reveal of the smartphone’s internal specifications.

The upcoming Gaming Smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, LPDDR5 RAM and FS 3.0 internal storage which will be displayed through a glorious 2340 x 1080 resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.