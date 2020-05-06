Lenovo’s unannounced Lenovo Legion gaming phone has been leaked through a series of promotional videos.

Posted on the XDA Developers, thanks Verge, forum by an anonymous source, the upcoming Lenovo Legion gaming phone follows a few of the hardware manufacturer’s iconic design choices, mainly in the form of the fancy ‘Y’ logo to label it as a Legion product.

The leak claims that the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865, LPDDR5 RAM and FS 3.0 internal storage. As for displaying those specs, the phone will have a glorious 2340 x 1080 resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Where the Lenovo Legion gaming phone sets itself apart from its competitors comes in the placement of its 64MP rear camera and 16MP rear wide-angle shooter which is placed near the centre of its back panel. We’re not joking, look at it below.

Other features of the unannounced smartphone include a 20MP front camera, dual USB-C ports, a notch-less display and 90w fast charging.