YouTube has announced that the company will be banning videos related to the 5G conspiracy theories that include videos taking about 5G and it’s relation to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The conspiracy theories went out of hand recently when people burned down 5G cell towers in the UK thinking that it will cause coronavirus.

Now any content that disputes the existence or transmission of COVID-19, as described by the WHO and local health authorities, is in violation of YouTube policies. This includes conspiracy theories which claim that the symptoms are caused by 5G. We’ll continue to evaluate the impact of these videos on communities around the world and look forward to maintaining our work with governments and health institutions to keep the public safe and informed during this difficult time. – YouTube

Experts have already debunked the conspiracy noting that 5G doesn’t have enough power or ionizing radiation to harm humans, let alone cause coronavirus. Some experts say that coronavirus will be the first true test of social media platforms’ ability to censor misinformation and fake news. While companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google have taken measures to control fake news, it’s still not enough. As the outbreak grows, users are accepting and sharing anything and everything which does more harm than good. Facebook has recently taken steps to stop people from selling products as a cure for Coronavirus.

