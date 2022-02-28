During MWC Barcelona, Lenovo introduced a new lineup of laptops running on Windows 11 that “meet the needs” of different groups of people, including students, hybrid employees, gamers, travelers, and more. Powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, the first laptop in question is the ThinkPad X13s. Qualcomm and Microsoft developed it together, and it features an ultra-slim, 2.35-pound, fan-less design with a battery that can last up to 28 hours. To ensure users experience optimal productivity, security, and collaboration, the ThinkPad X13s also has enhanced 5G connectivity and application support for the Microsoft App Assure program.

The ThinkPad X13s comes with Lenovo’s ThinkShield end-to-end security platform, ensuring that the device is protected from any hardware or software threats. Since it’s a laptop suitable for hybrid workers, Lenovo made sure to amp up the communication features of the X13s. As such, it comes with AI-based auto-framing, intelligent noise suppression, and a 5-megapixel camera, among other features that are ideal for conference calls.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 has a Computer Vision processor, which touts significant improvements in user experience. For instance, users can look forward to smarter human presence detection for enhanced user authentication and improved power-saving features, as the device will automatically dim or turn off the display when the user looks away.

Lenovo created the ThinkPad X13s with sustainability in mind, so the device’s top and bottom covers are made with 90% certified recycled magnesium. On the other hand, the battery PCB cover and frame are built with 97% PCC plastic, while the packaging is made with recyclable cartons and bumpers. Aside from using recycled materials, Lenovo’s bulk packaging option can help minimize packaging waste.

With a starting price of $1099, interested buyers can look forward to ThinkPad X13s this May 2022. Learn more about Lenovo’s 2022 lineup at MWC here.